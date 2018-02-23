23 February 2018

Nigeria: U.S. Strongly Condemns Dapchi Schoolgirls' Abduction

The U.S. has strongly condemned the abduction of scores of schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe, by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

The Spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said the U.S. was yet to get all the details about the abduction.

"We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

"The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

"The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education," Nauert said.

She said the U.S. extended its condolences to the students and to their families affected by the terror attacks.

The U.S. also expressed its concerns that some of the students are still not accounted for.

"We continue to support Nigeria's efforts to counter the terror group.

"We also support Nigeria's efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

"United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence," she said.

