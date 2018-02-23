23 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe, 94, Says No to Mini-Birthday Party Offer By Zanu-PF Youth - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Moussa Faki/Twittter
Former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace (file photo).

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe reportedly rejected a mini-birthday party that had been organised for him by the Zanu-PF youth league this week.

According to NewsDay, Mugabe, who turned 94 on February 21, opted instead to celebrate privately with his close family members.

The Zanu-PF youth league had indicated earlier this week that Mugabe's 94 th birthday would be a low-key event.

The nonagenarian had held several lavish birthday parties over the past decade across the southern African country.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on the festivities provoked outrage each year, given Zimbabwe's fragile economic situation.

The leader of Zanu-PF's youth league, Pupurai Togarepi, last month said that the party would continue to honour the deposed leader.

Small event

"Since February 21 has been declared a national holiday, we are taking advantage of that day to honour Mugabe. As youths, we will embark on charitable work as well as spend some time with the former president.

We want to have a cake and share with him. This, for us, will be a small event unlike previous ones," Togarepi was quoted as saying.

But NewsDay cited sources as saying that Mugabe had refused to be part of the small event.

"He wants to be with his family and those who love him genuinely and not those who want to abuse his name for political gains," a close family member was quoted as saying.

"The family would want to hold the birthday party for our old man, as a private event. But critically, what business does the party have for a man they removed in the manner they did?"

As president, Mugabe typically celebrated with a rambling speech while wearing a suit decorated with images of his own face at a party that included a lavish feast.

But following his ousting in November after a brief military takeover, this year's festivities were restrained.

News24

More on This

Mugabe Lonely On His Birthday

In our series of letters from Africa, we consider the fate of ousted president Robert Mugabe as he celebrates his 94th… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.