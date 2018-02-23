23 February 2018

Namibia: Elemotho Set for Another International Award

By Jeremiah Ndjoze

Globetrotting, award inviting Namibian musician, Elemotho, is in line for another international award.

The musician, who refuses to confine his impact on the music scene to Namibian borders, has been nominated for the 'One World Music Awards 2017' in the United Kingdom. Elemotho, real name Gaalalekwe Ricardo Mosimane, has been nominated in the category of the 'Best World Music/Global Fusion Album of the Year Award.' His management took to the social media recently to break the good news with the hashtag 'it's a beautiful world', which has become synonymous with the singer camp. "It's a beautiful day... we're delighted to announce that Elemotho's album Beautiful World has been nominated.Much love to everyone involved in this project," the management revel.The announcement was met with a surge in congratulatory messages from fans and musical nemesis alike. His album has been nominated among other projects from fellow musical greats. Hanitra' album titled Songs from Madagascar, Natalie Jean's Haiti Mwen Renmenw, Flamenco Pacifico' Convivencia, as well as Jarmo Rompannen's Nordic Mandolin. The award winners will be announced on June 3.

Originally from the UK, the award's proponent, One World Music Radio (OWMR) prides itself as the next generation of online radio, featuring an eclectic mix of music from genres including New Age, Space, Ambient, Chill Out, Electronic, Independent, World and many more. According to its website, OWMR's mission is to unite the world through music. Elemotho is no stranger to international acclaim. In 2012, the musician reached another milestone in his rich music career when he won the RFI 24th Discoveries Music Award in Paris, France. Earlier this year, a "humbled" Elemotho was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement nod at the Namibia Annual Music Awards 2017 (NAMAs).

