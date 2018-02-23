Lesotho: Education a Rewarding Investment of All-Dr Sun

The Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho, Dr Sun Xianghua says education is the wisest and most rewarding investment in the whole world that should be given top priority.

The Ambassador said this when speaking at handing over ceremony of Bursary to Masowe and Lesia High Schools. The ceremony took place at Lesia HIgh School grounds in Maseru on Thursday.

Dr Sun urged the beneficiaries of the bursary to therefore treasure the assistance by working hard in their studies and achieve a brighter future, saying it is through education that people can achieve their goals.

"You should really work hard and contribute towards the economic development of your country," he said.

The Ambassador also commended members of the China -Lesotho People to People Friendship Action Fund who are mostly the business community for extending a helping hand to Basotho children who come from most needy households.

He called on to Basotho to support the Chinese Business community and treat them like their brothers and make them feel they are still home when in Lesotho.

He said China remains a reliable partner of Lesotho, adding that China has been having intensive cooperation in education and other sectors aimed towards the development of Lesotho.

Speaking at the same event, the Deputy Minister of Education and Training, Mrs. 'Maphoka Motoboli said the government appreciates the generous support from China for the education sector.

She said China is a key partner to Lesotho in various ways as it has contributed towards the development of the country.

Mrs. Motoboli urged students to work hard and commended the teachers and Boards of both schools for the hard work done to keep Masowe and Lesia as one of the best performing schools in the country.

On behalf of the management of the two schools, the Principal of Lesia High School, Mr. Mathafeng Moteoli thanked the Chinese Business community and the Embassy for the initiative to provide Basotho students with funds to cater for their school needs.

Today's event saw hand over of two cheques, M20, 000.00 for each school. Forty students, 20 from each school will benefit from the bursary and besides the school fees, the schools also received 10 basket balls, volleyballs and footballs each.

This was the fourth year for the students to receive the Bursary since it started in 2015.