Cameroon: New Drug Factory in Douala

The factory to produce some essential drugs for local consumption was inaugurated by the Prime Minister yesterday.

Anew company known as Africure Pharmaceuticals has set up a factory in Douala to produce some essential drugs for local consumption. The factory was inaugurated in a solemn ceremony yesterday in Yassa-Douala by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Minister of Public Health, André Mama Fouda disclosed that more than 90 per cent of medicines in Cameroon are imported and only about 10 per cent are produced locally, hence the need to boost local production.

He urged Africure Pharmaceuticals not to be only interested in production but also invest in research. He however, stated that medicine produced at the factory should meet international standards. The Indian Honorary Consul to Cameroon,

J. Ravi Kumar, said the presence of the Prime Minister at the inauguration is proof of government's commitment to health as well as Cameroon-India relations.

He said the project will not only contribute to the creation of employment but also in the transfer of technology as 100 Cameroonians will be trained every year within the framework of the project.

He said, Africure Pharmaceuticals produces quality drugs at affordable prices ranging from antibiotics to anti-retroviral drugs.

He disclosed that the Bill Gates Foundation, Bill Clinton Foundation and Medicin Sans frontier use generic drugs from India in combating malaria in Africa.

The CEO of Africure Pharmaceuticals said the company is based in the Mauritius Island but with branches in Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and today Cameroon. He said the factory in Cameroon has the specificity that it is built by Cameroonians, run by Cameroonians and will produce medicine for Africa while maintaining the highest standards for manufacturing.

The Board Chair of the company who also happens to be the President of the National Council of Pharmacists said the idea of the factory was hatched way back in 2010 but finally constructed in 2014 following a convention signed with the Cameroonian government.

The edifice cost some FCFA 16 billion to be erected and is built on 10,000m2 of land comprising and administrative block and a manufacturing unit with all the equipment coming from India. The factory will generate some 200 jobs and will encourage the transfer of technology using local material in production and subletting contracts only to Cameroonian companies.

He said with time the company will extend its activities to producing anti-retroviral drugs. After declaring the factory commissioned, Prime Minister Philemon Yang cut the symbolic ribbon. There were some traditional dance groups notably from the North and Littoral regions to grace the occasion .

