Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has been granted bail and asked to pay a Sh50 million bond after spending the night under police custody since his arrest Thursday February 22 in Morogoro, his lawyer Emmanuel Mvula says.

Mr Kabwe was arrested in Kikeo Ward, Mvomero District shortly after a public rally.

The Kigoma Urban MP is touring all wards whose councillors come from his party.

Mr Kabwe was taken to Dakawa Police Station for interrogation soon after his arrest and later on moved to Morogoro urban central police station, according to his lawyer Emmanuel Mvula.

From 10.42pm to 11.50pm, the outspoken MP was said to be recording a statement.

According to Mr Mvula, the police denied his client bail and that they were waiting for directives from the top.

"They didn't mention if my client can be granted bail and on what terms. It was also not clear if he will be taken to court tomorrow as required by the law," he said.

Since February 19, Zitto and other senior party leaders are on a countrywide tour of all wards led by ACT Wazalendo.