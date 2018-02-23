South Africa: Manyonga Leads SA's IAAF World Indoor Squad

The national team will include three in-form South African indoor record holders, with a strong squad having been unveiled for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England between March 1-4.

The team will be led by the likes of long jump star Luvo Manyonga , who has already leaped an African record 8.40m* in his debut indoor season, sprinter Carina Horn , who broke the national 60m Women mark when she clocked 7.09* seconds earlier this month, and middle-distance specialist Dominique Scott-Efurd , who has bettered her own SA 1 500m (4:07.25*) and 3 000m (8:41.18*) indoor records this year.

The team also includes another long jump icon Ruswahl Samaai , who finished fifth at the 2016 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland, African 110m hurdles champion Antonio Alkana , who lines up in the 60m event over the barriers, and powerful sprinter Emile Erasmus , who goes for the flat 60m event.

Though he could not be selected for the final SA team due to entry limits after Manyonga and Samaai both qualified ahead of him in the long jump, former world indoor champion Khotso Mokoena will participate on an IAAF wild card entry after winning his discipline during the IAAF World Indoor Tour last season.

"These are the men and women carrying our hopes in London," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"They have a lot on their shoulders as they must demonstrate the best of South African indoor performance.

"We congratulate them, the coaches and their support staff for the achievement. We wish the athletes luck and an enjoyable competition."

*All records are subject to standard ratification processes

SA team for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham (1-4 March):Men: @Erasmus_Emile11 (60m), Antonio Alkana (60H), @lvjumper7 (LJ), @RuswahlSamaai (LJ)Women: @Carinahorn (60m), @domscottrunSA (1500m/3000m)* @mokoenainspires is expected to receive a wildcard entry-- Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) February 20, 2018

Sport24