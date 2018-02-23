Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Sudanese Pharmacists Union Plans and Programs

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman was briefed on the Sudanese Pharmacists Union's plans and programs to enhance the pharmaceutical profession in the Country.

The Vice-President, who met the Chairman of the Sudanese Pharmacists Union, Dr Salah-Eddin Ibrahim in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, acquainted with problems pertinent to flow of medicines and pharmaceutical industry in Sudan.

Dr Ibrahim said in a press statement that the meeting assured importance of supporting the national pharmaceutical industry.

He added that the Vice-President pledged to support the Union to implement its programs that aim to develop pharmacy and professional performance of pharmacists.