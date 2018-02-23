23 February 2018

Zambia: Unza Don Says Attempt to Impeach Pres. Lungu a Waste of Time

By George Mwenya

Political analyst Alex Ng'oma says it is unnecessary for Members of Parliament to move a motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu, saying he has not committed any impeachable offence.

Dr Ng'oma says the people calling for the impeachment of the President should give constitutional reasons why they are eager to impeach him.

He has since advised Members of Parliament to take national issues seriously.

And Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says lawmakers championing the impeachment of the President should tell the Zambian people why they want to impeach him or make them understand.

