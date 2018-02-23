South Africa: Mineral Resources Committee Agrees to Full-Scale State Capture Inquiry After Another Zwane No-Show

press release

The DA is pleased that the Mineral Resources Portfolio Committee has agreed to its suggestion of a full-fledged Inquiry into State Capture in the Mineral Resources Department.

Committee members agreed unanimously on the step after Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane once again failed to appear before the committee.

Zwane's one previous appearance before the committee to answer allegations of State Capture was marked by evasion and defensiveness. It is quite clear that he has much to hide. This has been underlined by the feeble excuses he has given for missing two subsequent appointments with the committee.

The Minister has been one of the key figures implicated in state capture allegations and he must be held accountable. The committee also agreed that if Zwane is unwilling to show up to the committee inquiry freely, that he will be forced to appear by means of a summons.

Evidence of State Capture has been hugely damaging to the credibility of South Africa's mining jurisdiction. It is vital to preserve the industry and the jobs it creates that we have a department and a Minister who are above reproach.

James Lorimer MP

DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources