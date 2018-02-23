Rwanda: Police Seize Plastic Bags in Separate Operations

Ten people were arrested in separate Police operations conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday in Gakenke and Muhanga districts, respectively, after they were found selling or packing goods in plastic bags.

Over 161700 pieces of the banned non-biodegradable bags were seized from the suspects, some of whom were handed varied financial penalties, Police said.

In Muhanga, a woman identified as Juliane Harumukiza, 36, was found with 200 cartons (160,000 pieces) of polythene bags. They were found on her shop located in Gahogo Cell, Nyamabuye Sector where 1320 sachets of blue sky were recovered. Blue sky also parked in plastic bags, is classified as narcotic drugs and banned in Rwanda.

Harumukiza's arrest came less than a week after her husband was also arrested over similar crimes.

"Last Saturday, Police conducted a similar operation and arrested Harumukiza's husband after he was found with boxes of plastic bags. He paid the penalties and was released on Wednesday, as the law provides; but before he could even reach home, we received information that the wife had also trafficked boxes of plastic bags, that's how officers went back to their shop and recovered other 200 cartons," Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Emmanuel Kayigi, Police spokesperson for the Southern region, said.

According to CIP Kayigi, the couple has been arrested several times over trafficking and selling illicit gin and plastic bags.

Last year, Police in Muhanga intercepted a vehicle loaded with boxes of illicit gin, which were being delivered to the couple.

Meanwhile, in Gakenke, nine people, who were found with a combined 1718 pieces of plastic bags, were fined Rwf315, 000.

CIP Hamdun Twizeyimana, the police spokesperson for the Northern region, said that the operations in Gakenke were conducted in the sectors of Ruri, Gashenyi, Gakenke and Cyabingo.

Use of plastic bags was prohibited in Rwanda in 2008.

According to article 433 of the Penal Code, "any person who sells polythene without authorisation shall be liable to a fine of Rwf10, 000 to Rwf300, 000."

Using polythene bags also attract a fine of up to Rwf100, 000, but in case the person repeats the offence, the penalty is doubled.

Police said operations will continue especially targeting retail shops, the majority using the non-biodegradable products.