South Africa: Scott-Efurd Set to Renew Semenya Rivalry in Paarl

Multiple SA indoor record holder Dominique Scott-Efurd returns to the tracks of South Africa, when she lines up in the 1 500m at the third and final Athletix Grand Prix Series meeting at the Dal Josaphat Stadium in Paarl.

Scott-Efurd, who is included in the team for the IAAF World Indoor Championships from March 2-4 for both the 1 500m and 3 000m events, is in the form of her life after setting new national records in both the aforementioned distances.

Earlier this month, Scott-Efurd lowered her own record of 4:10.90 from 2017 by over 3 seconds to 4:07.25 in Boston.

A week earlier, Scott had obliterated her own previous national 3 000m indoor record of 8:54.06 down to 8:41.18 in a race where she was narrowly beaten into third place by the world 3 000m steeplechase champion, Emma Coburn.

The last time South Africa saw Scott race on home soil on the track was at the National Championships in Stellenbosch in 2016 where she finished second to Caster Semenya .

The two will meet up again on Thursday, March 22 over the same distance.

Scott has improved immensely since their last encounter, but so too has Semenya and South Africans can look forward to a riveting race.

"I cannot wait to run at home again, especially on the track. I love the track and perform really well there and this year I have stepped it up a few notches. So I am confident of giving Caster a good race on March 22," Scott said from the USA.

Scott's improvements within a year bode well for the South African.

Taking 3 seconds off here indoor best in the 1 500m and almost 13 seconds off her 3 000m record, shows that Scott has made a massive jump in her performance.

That improvement will stand her in good stead when she lines up against Semenya in Paarl.

Scott's outdoor 1 500m best is currently 4:08.04 which she ran in Padova in 2017. There is no reason not to think she will take her indoor form and that level of improvement outdoors.

If she does, fireworks can be expected. Scott's best could very well be lowered quite substantially, especially with a hungry Semenya in the field.

