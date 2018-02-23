22 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar for Administration Staff in Sawa

Sawa — A seminar aimed at enhancing administrative capacity was organized for the teachers and staff members of the Warsai-Yekealo Secondary School and the National Service Training Center in Sawa.

At the seminar which was conducted from 15 to17 February, it was highlighted that thanks to the awareness of the society the prevalence of malaria has been declined to its lowest level, however, since 67% of the people of Eritrea live in mosquito breeding areas, enhanced effort should be exerted to ensure the sustainability of the achievement. Call was also made for ensuring environmental sanitation and proper application of impregnated mosquito nets and participants were urged to take heed to the counseling offered by health experts.

It was also indicated that lack of environmental and physical sanitation are the main causes for the prevalence of diseases, the experts called on the youth to exercise self control on sexually transmitted diseases (STD) among others.

Regarding administrative services, extensive briefing was provided on ways of finding solutions to challenges, leadership qualities, capacity building, and nurturing positive thinking among others.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Warsai Yekealo School, Mr. Kelit Ghirmai, and the Commander of the National Service Training Center, Col. Debesai Ghide on their parts stated that the seminar will have significant contribution in the effective implementation of the set out programs and called for the sustained organization of similar seminars.

Eritrea

