Eritrea: Seminar On Implementation of Development Programs

Keren — The committee for development and resilience in the sub-zone of Keren held a meeting with a view to review the activities of 2017 and on the charted out development programs for 2018.

At the meeting conducted on 20 February, it was reported that land allocation program was implemented in the villages of Fafda, Bambi, Jufa, Hashela, Titri, Smena, Koibosa, Dika and Afharom as well as commendable environmental sanitation popular campaigns in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and stakeholders.

It was also indicated that worthy popular campaigns in ensuring environmental sanitation, construction and renovation of roads, installing water pipelines from Anseba River to Dorok as well as water and soil conservation programs were implemented.

Speaking at the event, the administrator of Keren city, Mr. Zerizghi Dawit called for strong community participation in all activities that are being conducted to develop the city.