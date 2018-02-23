22 February 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Implementation of Development Programs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — The committee for development and resilience in the sub-zone of Keren held a meeting with a view to review the activities of 2017 and on the charted out development programs for 2018.

At the meeting conducted on 20 February, it was reported that land allocation program was implemented in the villages of Fafda, Bambi, Jufa, Hashela, Titri, Smena, Koibosa, Dika and Afharom as well as commendable environmental sanitation popular campaigns in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and stakeholders.

It was also indicated that worthy popular campaigns in ensuring environmental sanitation, construction and renovation of roads, installing water pipelines from Anseba River to Dorok as well as water and soil conservation programs were implemented.

Speaking at the event, the administrator of Keren city, Mr. Zerizghi Dawit called for strong community participation in all activities that are being conducted to develop the city.

Eritrea

Eritrean Nationals in Germany Conduct Discussion On National Issues

The Eritro-German Association and the National Association Committee in Germany held discussions on national issues. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.