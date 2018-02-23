Eritrean Nationals in Germany Conduct Discussion On National Issues

Asmara — The Eritro-German Association and the National Association Committee in Germany held discussions on national issues.

At the meeting the Eritro-German Association held in the city of Giessen, the Chairman of the Association said that the association has conducted praiseworthy activities in 2017 in strengthening the organizational capacity and expanding the association.

Indicating that the activities being performed by the association attest to the strong relation between the two sides, the head of Public Diplomacy and Media at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Teklu Lebasy called for more effort for better outcome.

The Eritro-German Association comprises Eritrean and German nationals engaged in varied professions and are actively engaged in public diplomacy activities portraying the true image of Eritrea.

Like wise, the National Association Committee in Germany conducted seminar in Cologne focusing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Speaking at the event, the secretary of the association Mr. Musie Fesehaye said that the seminar was in continuation of the similar seminars being conducted in all the German cities and is aimed at strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.

At the seminar research papers were presented regarding the mission and structure of the national committee, the contribution of festivals in preserving national values as well as other issues of interest.