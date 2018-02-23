Rwanda: A-Level Exams Results to Be Released Today

The Ministry of Education will today release results for candidates who sat their national Advanced Level examinations in 2017.

Through its twitter handle, the ministry said the results to be released include those for candidates who sat for Senior Six exams in ordinary education, those who sat for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and Teacher Training Centres ' candidates (TTCs).

The results will be released at the ministry headquarters in Kacyiru.

A total of 44,037 candidates sat A-Level exams last year, including 23,536 females.

41,719 sat A-Level exams the previous year, according to official figures.

Over 22,000 candidates also sat TVET examinations, both theory and practical last year.

The results will be followed by admission to the University of Rwanda or Rwanda Polytechnic (RP).