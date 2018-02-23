Lesotho: Nala Community Market Returns

The harmonious monthly Family Picnic and Market, Nala Community Market returns on the weekend scene on Saturday 24 February, at the Sefikeng sa Moshoeshoe Park following a break in January.

Nala Market is a monthly community development initiative founded with an objective to bring families together, to interact through shopping, dining and entertainment, all at one station.

This blissful market promotes art and making of local products from different places in Lesotho to ensure prosperity (Nala) and growth for all.

In an interview with Weekender, Nala Coordinator, MaLord Mefane said the initiative is focused on community development and working to end unemployment through activities that promote self-employment.

"Our idea is to provide a platform for the public and in particular families, to access locally-produced goods and fresh produce, as well as showcasing local talent and other home-grown activities. Through the Nala Market, we have created an avenue for local small producers and businesses to showcase their products and also support them to generate an income," Mefane said.

She said as per tradition, the first market each year is an introduction and a reminder of the importance of Nala in Lesotho.

"A lot of new businesses focusing on producing a variety of products have expressed interest to becoming part of the Nala Market and they are welcome. This time around, there is a lot to look forward to in the area of agriculture. We are expecting agricultural produce to increase our stalls next month. This does not mean that we will neglect our other activities that foster development and empowerment of the participants, as per tradition."

Nala Market will showcase different art products, ranging from fine art; handicrafts, and the famous Basotho wall-hangers, which are made of the beautiful Lesotho wool.

Fashion fanatics will not be left behind as space will be created to allow displaying of different local fashion trending in Lesotho.

The momentous Saturday family picnic will also present live performances from the amateur artistes to the likes of Mookho, Ragga Vybz, conversational music and poetry.

Also gracing the event will be the plastic drum sessions by Mpho Molikeng, in addition to a rainbow of an eclectic mix of local performers.

Nala Market was first launched in March 2016 and so far, the project has thoroughly worked to ensure a community-based approach that is inclusive of some of the actors who make Lesotho great.