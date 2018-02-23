Kenya/Egypt: Bomu Stadium to Host Kenya-Egypt U-20 Friendly

The newly built Bomu Stadium in Mombasa will host an international friendly match pitting Kenya Under-20 against their Egyptian counterparts on March 19.

Speaking during the inauguration of the facility in Changamwe, Mombasa on Wednesday, Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa also disclosed that Mombasa will be one of the host cities should Kenya get the hosting rights for the 2020 Fifa Under-20 World Cup.

However, Mwendwa said the stadium needs a few adjustments to be ready to host top matches.

"I am very impressed with the work done at this facility. But a few adjustments need to be done before the Kenya Under-20 versus Egypt can be held here," said Mwendwa.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who led Mwendwa and other dignitaries during the tour of the facility, said construction work at Peleleza grounds will start in a fortnight.

Joho also revealed that a sponsor had also been identified to help fund the renovation of the Mombasa County Stadium.

"We have been doing some mini repairs at the facility but this does not seem to help as much and thus our decision to build the stadium afresh," Joho, who also accompanied by Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi, said.

The governor said the projects are to ensure the youth in Mombasa are occupied, so that they keep off illegal activities.