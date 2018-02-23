23 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: FIFA Package to Usher in New Tanzania Football Era

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Antony Siame/ The citizen
Fifa president Gianni Infantino (second left) with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president Walace Karia (3rd left) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad in Dar es Salaam.
By Ibrahimu Bakari

Dar es Salaam — Fifa will construct modern stadiums in nine regions in the country, the world soccer governing body's president Gianni Infantino pledged yesterday.

Infantino made the promise after a meeting with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa in the city.

The Fifa chief, who was in the country for the federation's executive summit, said having modern stadiums upcountry was one of the best way to turn around the country's football fortunes.

Infantino said that Tanzania already has a framework that can be worked upon for long term success.

He promised to establish a productive working relationship with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) that would be geared towards sustainable development.

Tanzania was the destination and attention of world football for two days during the Fifa executive summit, which ended yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

The Fifa boss also showered praise on the government for its efforts to arrest corruption and embezzlement in football.

He also warned national football association officials who misuse funds they receive from Fifa for football development, saying they will be doing so at their own peril.

"Fifa releases $1.2 million for each national association for football development, but some officials misuse the money," he charged.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa assured Infantino that Tanzania will team up with Fifa in promoting youth and women's soccer in the country.

Majaliwa said the fifth phase government would like to see Tanzania joining the best football playing nations in Africa and the world at large.

More on This

Soccer - Let's Use Dar FIFA Meet to Develop Tanzanian Football - Tenga

Renowned Tanzania football administrator Leodgar Tenga says that Tanzania has been given top honors to host for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.