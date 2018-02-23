23 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Deaths From Biscuits - Schools in Abuja Community Shut

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nike Adebowale

Government owned secondary schools in Kubwa, an Abuja suburb were shut on Friday and students asked to return home.

No official reason has been given for the decision. However, PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the controversial death of three students in a government-owned primary school in the area. Two of the pupils died, allegedly after consuming biscuits at a party.

Investigation on the cause of the deaths is still ongoing.

Some of the students in the Government Secondary School, Kubwa 1, Phase 4, said their principal asked them to go home without giving them any reason.

A student, who identified himself as ThankGod, said the principal asked them to go home as a way of paying respect to the dead pupils.

Details later...

Nigeria

Army Denies Halting Operation to Aid Boko Haram Leader Shekau

The Nigerian Army has flayed insinuations that troops movement under Operation DEEP PUNCH II was temporarily halted to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.