South Africa: SA's Alexander a Torchbearer At Winter Paralympics

South Africa may not have any competitors at next month's 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea but there will certainly be some form of representation by the rainbow nation.

Dr Debbie Alexander, a SASCOC Board Member as well as a member of the International Paralympic Governing Board since last year, will be one of the Paralympic Torch Bearer (PTR) torch bearers.

'I feel extremely proud, honoured and privileged, as an IPC Governing Board Member, to have been afforded the opportunity to be a Torchbearer at the Paralympic Games,' said Alexander this week.

'Unfortunately South Africa has no athletes participating in these Games and to my knowledge there will be no other South African representation there. However, I hope my participation in the relay will afford everyone back home the opportunity to shine too.'

The torch relay will take place over eight days and the flame will visit five domestic areas.

Alexander will be one of 800 torchbearers doing duty under the PRT slogan of 'Let Everyone Shine'.

The Winter Paralympics take place between 9-18 March.