23 February 2018

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA's Alexander a Torchbearer At Winter Paralympics

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

South Africa may not have any competitors at next month's 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea but there will certainly be some form of representation by the rainbow nation.

Dr Debbie Alexander, a SASCOC Board Member as well as a member of the International Paralympic Governing Board since last year, will be one of the Paralympic Torch Bearer (PTR) torch bearers.

'I feel extremely proud, honoured and privileged, as an IPC Governing Board Member, to have been afforded the opportunity to be a Torchbearer at the Paralympic Games,' said Alexander this week.

'Unfortunately South Africa has no athletes participating in these Games and to my knowledge there will be no other South African representation there. However, I hope my participation in the relay will afford everyone back home the opportunity to shine too.'

The torch relay will take place over eight days and the flame will visit five domestic areas.

Alexander will be one of 800 torchbearers doing duty under the PRT slogan of 'Let Everyone Shine'.

The Winter Paralympics take place between 9-18 March.

South Africa

Imizamo Yethu Library Closed for Repairs for Two Years and Counting

The City made it sound like it would be operational in no time, says community leader Read more »

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Copyright © 2018 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.