Nigeria: 50 Celebrities Set for Faze's Birthday Bash in Abuja

It is the convergence of high profile celebrities and artists as the After Party of Tale of Friends concert ‎takes centre stage at Mega Point Lounge, Gwarimpa, Abuja. The residents of the capital city and environs are already in high spirit to celebrate with 'kolomental' crooner, FAZE as he marks his birthday in style.

‎The mega celebration, which will be attracting stars at Mega Point, is expected to be a shutdown with the presence of 2Baba, AY, Ice Prince, Black Solo, MC Tagwaye, Josh2Funny, Jimmy Jatt, Solid Star, Klint D Drunk, Duncan Mighty, Sound Sultan, Igwe, Terry G, Gandoki, and a host of others.

Also, to spice up the night at FAZE's birthday bash, are leagues of beauty queens, elegant models and amazing fun seekers across the nooks and cranny of the city.

Indeed, as the countdown continues, prepare your dancing shoes and your selfies pose with the celebrities of your choice as Mega Point Lounge makes your weekend memorable.