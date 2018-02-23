Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Preparations Heighten

Some 25 cyclists are fine-tuning their skills in Yaounde ahead of the event.

The 2018 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from March 10 to 18, 2018. Ahead of the event preparations have reached fever pitch in the country. In order to ensure the best results in this year's edition, the Cameroon Athletics Federation has called to camp 25 cyclists to prepare for the event.

The national cycling coach, Dieudonné Ntep said 15 cyclists were already selected on February 14, 2018 for the competition.

During the two weeks training period the athletes are expected to learn new techniques which enable them improve on their performance next month. The Director of the SNH Velo Club, Martinien Tega said 10 cyclists are already training in the West Region of Cameroon.

Dieudonné Ntep said the cyclists of the national team are expected to begin training today or Sunday, February 25, 2018. Only 12 cyclists will be selected to take part in the competition. Like in the previous year, Cameroon will present two teams in the competition.

This year's race will witness the return of Mbah Hervé in the Cameroonian team. He has been absent for a long while following an accident. Meanwhile, organisers have revealed the itinerary of the 2018 Tour of Cameroon.

This was during the first preparatory meeting that took place at the headquarters of the federation on Friday February 9, 2018. According to the programme the race will comprise eight laps. Ten teams from Africa and Europe are invited to take part in the competition.

The competition is registered in the calendar of the International Cyclist Union in class 2.2. The UCI has already designated the jury of commissioners for the race.

