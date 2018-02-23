23 February 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Preparations Heighten

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elizabeth Mosima

Some 25 cyclists are fine-tuning their skills in Yaounde ahead of the event.

The 2018 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon will take place from March 10 to 18, 2018. Ahead of the event preparations have reached fever pitch in the country. In order to ensure the best results in this year's edition, the Cameroon Athletics Federation has called to camp 25 cyclists to prepare for the event.

The national cycling coach, Dieudonné Ntep said 15 cyclists were already selected on February 14, 2018 for the competition.

During the two weeks training period the athletes are expected to learn new techniques which enable them improve on their performance next month. The Director of the SNH Velo Club, Martinien Tega said 10 cyclists are already training in the West Region of Cameroon.

Dieudonné Ntep said the cyclists of the national team are expected to begin training today or Sunday, February 25, 2018. Only 12 cyclists will be selected to take part in the competition. Like in the previous year, Cameroon will present two teams in the competition.

This year's race will witness the return of Mbah Hervé in the Cameroonian team. He has been absent for a long while following an accident. Meanwhile, organisers have revealed the itinerary of the 2018 Tour of Cameroon.

This was during the first preparatory meeting that took place at the headquarters of the federation on Friday February 9, 2018. According to the programme the race will comprise eight laps. Ten teams from Africa and Europe are invited to take part in the competition.

The competition is registered in the calendar of the International Cyclist Union in class 2.2. The UCI has already designated the jury of commissioners for the race.

J'aime

Cameroon

Poachers Killing Elephants, Their Protectors in the North

Cameroon says a wave of attacks by armed elephant poachers has killed at least eight soldiers and rangers in a northern… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.