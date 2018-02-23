Cameroon: African Competitions - Understanding Cameroon's Poor Showing

opinion

The premature ousting of Eding Sport FC and New Stars Douala from African competitions this year raises more questions on the competitiveness of the local championship.

The two Cameroonian flagbearers in African competitions, Eding Sport FC of Lekié and New Stars of Douala have been booted out of the race for this year. Eding Sport lost to Plateau United of Nigeria 1-0 in Yaounde on Wednesday February 21, 2018. In the away leg played in Nigeria, Eding Sport was beaten 3-0.

The club has therefore been eliminated from the African champions League with a 4- 0 aggregate loss to Nigeria. As if that was not enough, cup holders, New Stars of Douala, failed to qualify for the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup after they lost to Deportivo Neifang of Equatorial Guinea 0-1 in Bata, on Tuesday February 20, 2018.

Their early elimination has brought about many questions on the level of the national championship in the country. Cameroonian clubs have put up a mediocre performance in African competitions in recent years. Since the introduction of the professional football league of Cameroon in 2011, only Coton Sport of Garoua have reached the second round of the African Champions League.

The reasons for the early exit of Eding Sport FC and New Stars Douala from the African Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup are many and varied. Eding Sport and New Stars went into the African competitions without having had enough competitions at home.

The national championship only started this month with only two playing days while their opponents have had several playing days. That alone had a negative impact on the Cameroonian players. Internal squabbles within the clubs were also another reason for the fall of Cameroonian clubs.

Eding Sport, for instance, are yet to settle the quarrel between the president and the coach. That has left the team in total disarray. The same power struggle within New Stars of Douala did not save the team.

It is alleged that the squad travelled to Bata for the return leg game in three separate groups. Even though Eding Sport and New Stars brought in new players it did not help the situation. The new players had few matches played and were not yet familiar with their new environment.

The performance of Cameroon at the CHAN 2018 in Morocco also questions the level of the national championship. Many fans are hoping that the Cameroonian teams will do better next year. But that will only be possible if the there is a competitive national championship in the country .

