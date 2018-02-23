23 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: UNITA Hails Social Communication Performance

Huambo — The main opposing party UNITA, considered patriotic the current stance adopted by the organs of Social Communication, for being in line with the efforts of consolidation of a rule of law.

Speaking in a press conference, the party's secretary, Liberty Chiyaka, recognized that currently there have been more plurality and impartiality in the disclosure of the facts, contrary to what used to be before the 2017 general elections.

"We must recognize that the Public Television (TPA), National Radio (RNA), the Daily Newspaper (Jornal de Angola) and the Angola News Agency (ANGOP) improved a lot the quality and the content of their news since the election of the new government", said the official.

The official added that the country is currently creating a favorable political, economic, social and cultural space for dialogue.

