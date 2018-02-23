Angola: Moxico Population Unhappy With National Airline's New Tariff

Luena — The population of the eastern Moxico province, remains unhappy with the system of new tariffs set by the national airline company (TAAG), since it only benefits passengers who make reservations in advance of seven and 14 days for domestic trips.

Speaking to Angop Thursday some passengers deplored such a measure by not at all satisfying the concerns of the population of this region and also by the fact that, in most of cases people travel on non-scheduled trips in advance.

Amândio Eduardo, a civil servant interviewed by Angop at the local airport, said that people usually use TAAG flights, the only air transport operating in Moxico, just for emergencies situations.

José Joaquim, a civil servant, appeal the TAAG to reduce the current airfare.

In response, TAAG's representative in Luena, Genipro Narciso, reiterated that the company will continue with the current discount policy, unless otherwise instructed by the board of directors.