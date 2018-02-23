23 February 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Joint Community Resilliant Action Improving Lives

By Mengisteab Teshome

The over all drought resiliant efforts have improved the lives of vulnerable communities in various parts of the country owing to the joint effort of the government and development partners, National Disaster Risk Management Commission Public Relations Directorate Director, Debebe Zewdie, told The Ethiopian Herald.

A platform established to periodically monitor community's resilliance activities and sector's actors' efforts have brought encouraging impacts in transforming livelihoods, he added.

Due to this, vulnerable communities in many places have better access to health-care, animal-feed and water-supply services, among others, he said.

The efforts are not limited to availing humaniterin needs, he noted, adding that communities are also engaged in activities that builds their capacity, he said.

According to him, current surveillance assessment report will also be disclosed before this month comes to end.

Similarly, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), one of the main sector's actors, indicated that it had secured a10.5-million USD support from the government of Sweden aimed at strengthening the resilliance efforts of vulnerable communities.

At an event organized in connection to the grant recently, WFP Country Director and Representative in Ethiopia Joyce Luma said that this contribution comes at a critical time when resources for resilience interventions are urgently needed.

She further noted that WFP will be able to continue supplying immediate humanitarian needs, while also working together to change lives through long-term food security.

According to her, the contribution will enable WFP work with NGO partners to strengthen the Government of Ethiopia's logistics capacity and improve early warning, surveillance and beneficiary feedback systems.

"It will also support the scale of the satellite index insurance for small-scale farmers and pastoralists as well as promote livelihood and resilience-building activities among refugees and host communities."

As investing in long-term resilience is essential to mitigate the effects of recurrent drought and food insecurity, WFP will collaborate with a group of diverse partners to improve the livelihoods of the most vulnerable, she added.

Also, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Development co-operation at the Swedish Embassy Annika Nordin Jayawardena said: "We believe WFP has a role to play both in humanitarian and long-term development cooperation to ensure a life of dignity for poor people. Sweden is committed in supporting resilience program, where WFP and their partners will work on small-scale irrigation, farming and improving access to markets and insurance."

Nordin also welcomed the improvements in logistics, insurance and early warning systems nationwide, she noted.

The support is believed to improve the ongoing resilliant activities and helps Ethiopia achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 - End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.

Current surveillance assessment report will also be disclosed before this month comes to end, it was learnt.

