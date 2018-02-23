Kenya: International Women's Day to Be Celebrated With Rugby Action

23 February 2018

Nairobi — The Kenya Rugby Union will use the third round of the Women's 10-a-side festival at the Nairobi Railway Club on Sunday next week (March 4) to celebrate International Women's Day 2018 which falls on Thursday March 8.

Nicholas Aballa, the KRU Age Grade and Women's Rugby Coordinator said: " We have constantly been working towards encouraging women to take up rugby and participate in the game as players, coaches and administrators.

"The response has been good, we celebrate our milestones but have it in mind that we are not yet where we would like to be and we are still working within the different regions in the country to spread the gospel of women's rugby," he added.

Commenting on the third round of the ongoing 10-a-side festival, Aballa said," The Nairobi Railway Club is the home of Mwamba RFC, a club that pioneered the growth of the women's game in Kenya and continues to be at the forefront of this endeavor. We are looking forward to another exciting round of action when the teams show up on the day."

Impala Club will play host to the fourth round a fortnight later with the curtains falling on the festival on Friday 30 March in Nakuru as part of the Great Rift 10s.

The Nakuru leg will also feature age grade competitions in the girls U18 category as well as the boys' U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories.

