Nigeria Prisoners to Vote in 2019 Elections

Abuja — NIGERIA is finalising arrangements to enable prison inmates to vote in next year's general elections.

Discussions are at an advanced stage between the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) in that regard.

Alhaji Bello Magaji Isah, the INEC Secretary in the northwestern Kebbi State, made the disclosure during a visit to the regional controller of prisons, Mallam Sani Adamu Potiskum.

Isah said there is a need for effective synergy among critical stakeholders in creating public awareness on inmates voting rights towards ensuring participations of eligible Nigerians to exercise their right.

"The essence is to capture as many eligible voters to participate in the election since voters' education and sensitisation are very essential in this regard," Isah said.

He said INEC was considering prisoners' rights to vote, as well as Nigerians in Diaspora and civilians displaced from their homes by the Boko Haram terrorism.

Potiskum said Prisons Controller General Ja'afaru Ahmed, had instructed his agency to ensure successful campaigns on inmates' rights to vote.

"We are ever ready to assist the commission in conducting secure, free and fair elections and to ensure the rights of inmates in custody are not disenfranchised," Potiskum assured.

Africa's largest country population wise (over 190 million), Nigeria has more than 72 000 prisoners. Its prisons have a capacity to carry over 50 000 inmates.