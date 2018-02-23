Zimbabwe to Reclaim Breadbasket Status in Zambia

Harare — ZIMBABWE, formerly the breadbasket of Africa and emerging from droughts as well ruinous policies, aims to make the most of the upcoming Agritech Expo Zambia to revive its fortunes.

The Southern African country, which is enjoying a new lease of life following a new administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is among the first countries to confirm participation at the event set for Chisamba from April 12-14.

So far, organisers revealed, international pavilions from Czech Republic, European Union, Finland, France, Germany and Zimbabwe have already been confirmed.

Zimbabwe stands out of the list as the only African country highlighting its eagerness to present itself to the global community as "open for business" after the political demise of Robert Mugabe, president from independence in 1980 to November 2017.

Mugabe's administration is accused of ruining Zimbabwe's viable agricultural sector through the chaotic land reform programmes.

Although necessary to address colonial imbalances, the exercise was partisan and haphazard as prime land was transferred from mostly white commercial farmers to ruling ZANU (PF) cronies and ill-equipped liberation war veterans and citizens.

This has led to successive seasons of food shortages.

Meanwhile, more than 22 000 visitors, over 270 local and international exhibitors with 3 500 delegates and large scale farmers are set to attend Agritech Expo Zambia.

The expo enjoys extensive support from the agri industry.

Zambia National Farmers Union owns Agritech Expo, which is organised by Spintelligent, leading trade exhibition and conference agency.