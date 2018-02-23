TANZANIAN football fans were relieved to see their envoys in the major CAF tournaments; Young Africans and Simba advancing to the next levels with impressive results.

Yanga, who are engaged in CAF Champions League mission advanced to the First Round on 2-1 aggregate win over St Louis Suns of Seychelles, while their traditional rivals, Simba enjoyed a smooth 5-0 aggregate win over Gendarmerie of Djibouti in the CAF Confederation Cup ties.

We were delighted to see our envoys sailing through to the next stage, which, undoubtedly, tends to be tougher and more complicated. The opponents of our envoys were also reputed to have been tough and success hungry, something that forced our envoys to play extra hard in and outside the pitch.

After clearing Seychelles hurdle, Yanga are now pitted against Township Rollers of Botswana, the team that eliminated Sudanese giants, El Merreikh 5-1. The same is to Simba's next opponents, El Masry of Egypt, who reached the stage after eliminating tough Zambian side Green Buffaloes on 5-2 aggregate win.

It's no doubt that our envoys face an uphill task against the two opponents and the time is running short before hosting them on March 6-7 and facing them at their home grounds on March 16-17.

Though Township Rollers are yet to make big impact in the continental tournament, their big win over Sudanese giants' El Mereikh tells it all about their might. We bank on you coaches; George Lwandamina and Pierre Lechantre, to help players deliver against big opponents with formidable squads.

Make a scrutiny of the teams, players' strength and weakness and, as well study their game plans to discover their winning formulas. As there are almost two weeks before hosting them in Dar es Salaam, we think coaches can use the time to conduct 'a reconnaissance' and come out with best winning formula.

As well, the teams should be well drilled physically and tactically because football is about maneuver, fitness and athleticism. We wish Yanga and Simba success because when they win Tanzania wins too