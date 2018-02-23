23 February 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Kills Girlfriend After Release From Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Muyamba

Rundu — A woman died yesterday from injuries she sustained in a savage beating at the hands of her boyfriend, who had just been released from police custody a week earlier for assaulting her.

The incident took place at Likwaterera, 30 kilometres south of Rundu. "This man was just released last week after he was arrested for assaulting the same woman, and it's like he came back to kill her," said one mystified villager at the scene. According to villagers the man and the woman had a very heated and physical argument on Wednesday night, which culminated in the man beating the woman. Although the woman's cries for help were heard by many in the area, no one dared to help and stop the fight as everyone was afraid.

Also, no person attempted to notify the police as the police station is far.

People in the area only realised that the woman had died when she did not emerge from her hut yesterday morning, and after failing in their attempts to wake her up. It was when they made arrangements to alert the police.

The police were called to the crime scene just before lunchtime where they had to pick up the victim's body and transport it to the Rundu state mortuary. The man was arrested.

When New Era arrived at the scene the police had just loaded the body into their van and were rushing to the mortuary, leaving the crime scene investigators to do their work.

It is expected that the man would make his first appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court today [Friday].

About a week ago Kavango East Region reeled in shock after a 32-year-old man took the police to what is termed a secondary crime scene where he allegedly buried his girlfriend after he strangled her at Divundu. He drove with the body for 200km before burying it in Rundu.

Namibia

Energy Firm Offers 'Peanuts' to Rent Govt Fuel Storage Facility

Switzerland energy company, Vitol SA, offered to pay the Namibian government US$1 (about N$11,70) per year to rent the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.