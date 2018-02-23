Liberia: Dai Nippon Senior Manager Visits Public Works Ministry

Monrovia — The Senior Manager of DAI NIPPON Construction Company, Katsuhiko Nakamura on Thursday, February 22, 2018 paid a courtesy call on Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan.

DAI NIPPON is a Japanese construction firm working on the Somalia Drive road project. Mr. Nakamura is the head of Civil Construction Department of the International Division of DAI NIPPON, and is in the country to assess the level of progress so far on the Somalia Driver road project.

The road project which is funded by the Japanese government through a bilateral arrangement began in 2015.

In a brief remark, Public Works Minister Mobutu Nyenpan welcomes Mr. Nakamura and his entourage to Liberia, adding that he was glad to have them around as a major partner to the Ministry.

Commenting on the project, Minister Nyenpan extended appreciation to the company and said, the Japanese road funded project is so far among the best in quality.

He urged Mr. Katsuhiko Nakamura for joint inspection exercise of the project before his departure as a demonstration of how happy the government and people of Liberia were about the project.

The new Public Works Minister told the delegation that government's primary focus for now is road.

Hence, it was necessary for the Japanese government's assistance to go beyond Somalia Drive, noting that more investments is needed in the infrastructure sector of the country.

He told the delegation that, like President Sirleaf, President Weah too would love to sign on to a new bilateral agreement between Japan and Liberia.

"We look forward to signing of phase II of the contract on Somalia Drive", he reiterated.

For his part, the DAI NIPPON Senior Manager Katsuhiko Nakamura said he was glad to meet the new Public Works Minister and his team. According to him, the project was the Japanese own way of helping to address the infrastructure challenges of Liberia.

Meanwhile, both teams are expected to carry out inspection exercise on Saturday of this week, following which Mr. Nakamura will depart the country for Japan.