Liberia: Booker Washington Institute Principal Accused of Nepotism, Improprieties

Kakata — Claims of alleged practice of nepotism and administrative improprieties hang over the Principal of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County as the Board of Governors has promised to launch a full scale investigation into the matter.

The principal, Atty. Harris Fomba Tarnue, has come under fire and is accused of the "worst or very bad administrative practices ever experienced at the school."

In a 22-count document catalogued by an anonymous whistleblower in the school, it raises alarm, drawing the prompt attention of stakeholders including the President and member ex-officio of the BWI Board of Governors, Chairman and members of the institution and the Ministry of Education.

"It is believed that the transition at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) from the Interim Principal, Mr. Alexander M. Massey to Atty. Harris Fomba Tarnue would have built on the gains made during the interim period and positively transition the Institution to a center of excellence; (but) regrettably the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) is experiencing some of the worst or very bad administrative practices ever," the document claims.

According to the document alleges, a copy of which is in the possession of FrontPageAfrica, that the BWI has turned into a business center rather than a center for academic excellence.

The source claims that the BWI Administration imposed L$1,000 interest on every deferred payment requested by parents and students during registration.

It noted that students are enrolled in huge numbers in the name of generating internal revenue despite inadequate instructional materials, limited classrooms and dormitory rooms while both the regular, post-secondary and professional program students are having classes simultaneously, thus leading to low learning outcomes.

The document also indicates that dormitories are overcrowded and dilapidated and as the result most students are opting to live off campus.

The report disclosed that the coolers (water fountains) previously used by students for drinking in the cafeteria during the past administration have been replaced by Ebola buckets, the drastic reduction of quality and quantity of food amidst the increase in budgetary allotment for food in fiscal year 2016/2017 by the Government of Liberia.

It adds that senior students, who paid first semester school fees, were out for internship but could not be fed on the day of their arrival as customarily done on campus.

The report alleged that monthly rice supply donated to the school by Firestone Liberia for students' consumption is issued to the Principal, his Cabinet and confidants instead of being kept in stock.

The report accused Mr. Tarnue of "nepotism at the highest peak" for employing his family members and friends including his sisters Vanjah Tarnue and Saybah Tarnue as cooks; nephews Eddie O. Morris and Francis Blah as driver and house attendant respectively, and his friends Jimmy B. Zinnah and Musu Gray allegedly employed and placed on payroll as Cabinet Secretary and Principal's Secretary, respectively.

Sources have confided in FPA about the existence of those individuals in the employ of the institution, while there are also claims of unqualified teachers hired to teach at the school.

"A complete mockery to the education is currently taking place on BWI because the Tarnue's administration is offering National Diploma when about 90% of his vocational staff in the technical areas are Diploma holders," a source said.

"This is a downward trend for BWI and moreover, his administration is employing recent BWI graduates (2017) to teach up to senior classes at the departments."

When contacted at his office on Thursday, February 22, Tarnue told FPA he wouldn't comment on the allegations because he has since been notified by the Chairman of the Board of Governors about the complaints against him.

He said the Board of Governors through its Chairman, Mr. Jackson Paye, has promised to shortly launch an investigation, a process, Mr. Tarnue said he "highly welcome and could afford me the opportunity to vindicate himself".

Mr. Paye, Chairman of the Board of Governors of BWI, also acknowledged receipt of a complaint filed through an email from Mr. Kenneth Y. Best, which he (Mr. Paye) forwarded to the Principal of BWI.

When FPA contacted, Mr. Best via mobile phone admitted sending an email to the school board chair after hearing series of allegations about happenings at the school.

According to Paye, Mr. Tarnue in return sent him an email stating that he wants to face his accuser as such the Board should go ahead and conduct an investigation.

Mr. Paye further disclosed that he has planned to meet Mr. Best in order to find a way forward and would initiate an investigative board to probe the complaints.

But, at the same time, he named one John Flomo as individual who sent the email.

He stressed that the Board attaches seriousness to the issue and will launch an investigation but will meet Mr. Best "as soon as possible to establish the Board to quickly investigate the situation".

Report by Yawah Jaivey, FPA Contributor