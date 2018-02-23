23 February 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Commercial Bus Driver Allegedly Stabbed to Death in Kakata City

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yawah Jaivey

Katata City — A commercial bus driver identified as Abu Sesay was found dead early Wednesday morning, February 21 in Kakata, Margibi County.

Eyewitnesses said Sesay died after some unknown persons stabbed him.

Thomas Tamba, a car loader who went on the scene after the incident, told reporters the deceased during the late night hours of Tuesday was seen at a tea shop in the vicinity of the Federation of Road Transport Union (FRTUL) bus and taxi terminal.

Tamba, also a security guide at the terminal, said after Sesay stayed for several hours at the shop he than informed his friends that he was departing the scene, promising them (friends) that he would return.

He said Sesay did not acknowledge them about where and whom he was going to meet at that hour of the night.

Tamba said while on guide at about 1:00 AM Wednesday morning, he heard the voice of one of his colleagues who was also keeping guide along with him shouting, "your come let's take the man to the hospital, the man is dying!"

According to Tamba, they hurriedly responded to the call by trying to get the victim on a taxi to the nearby health center.

He was unconscious with blood profusely pouring from the wounds he sustained on his neck, Tamba narrated.

The victim was however pronounced died by doctors at the Charles Henry Memorial Hospital in Kakata City upon arrival.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made in connection with the crime. But the Liberia National Police (LNP) detachment in Kakata, Margibi County has launched a forensic probe into the matter and a manhunt for the culprits.

Liberia

Order the Release of Mr. Cheeks Without Delay, Minister Mcgill

On April 12 1980, Liberians awoke to a new but sobering reality -- the yoke of the century-old ruling True Whig Party… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.