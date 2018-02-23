Liberia: Commercial Bus Driver Allegedly Stabbed to Death in Kakata City

Katata City — A commercial bus driver identified as Abu Sesay was found dead early Wednesday morning, February 21 in Kakata, Margibi County.

Eyewitnesses said Sesay died after some unknown persons stabbed him.

Thomas Tamba, a car loader who went on the scene after the incident, told reporters the deceased during the late night hours of Tuesday was seen at a tea shop in the vicinity of the Federation of Road Transport Union (FRTUL) bus and taxi terminal.

Tamba, also a security guide at the terminal, said after Sesay stayed for several hours at the shop he than informed his friends that he was departing the scene, promising them (friends) that he would return.

He said Sesay did not acknowledge them about where and whom he was going to meet at that hour of the night.

Tamba said while on guide at about 1:00 AM Wednesday morning, he heard the voice of one of his colleagues who was also keeping guide along with him shouting, "your come let's take the man to the hospital, the man is dying!"

According to Tamba, they hurriedly responded to the call by trying to get the victim on a taxi to the nearby health center.

He was unconscious with blood profusely pouring from the wounds he sustained on his neck, Tamba narrated.

The victim was however pronounced died by doctors at the Charles Henry Memorial Hospital in Kakata City upon arrival.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made in connection with the crime. But the Liberia National Police (LNP) detachment in Kakata, Margibi County has launched a forensic probe into the matter and a manhunt for the culprits.