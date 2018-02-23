Liberia: CBL Suspends Staff

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) announces with immediate effect suspension of one of its staff for allegedly positing on social media, a transaction involving the travel arrangements of a Government of Liberia delegation on an official visit.

"The CBL views the posting as a serious breach of its fidelity and confidentiality policy governing the conduct of its employees", a press release issued by the Bank reads.

The release says based on CBL's preliminary investigation including a careful review of its CCTV video, a staff was seen on camera pocketing a photocopy of the document. "The CBL Management views this act as violation of its confidentiality policy and has with immediate effect suspended the said staff."

The CBL says it has turned this matter over to the National Security Agency (NSA) for further investigation and will continue to cooperate with the NSA investigation. Press Release