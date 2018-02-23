Liberia: Minister of State Bids Farewell to Chinese Unmil Contingent

Monrovia — The Chinese UNMIL contingent, assigned at the Freeport of Monrovia, Thursday, February 22, turned over several items and equipment to the Liberian government for use by the Liberian National Police (LNP).

The donation is part of the UN Mission in Liberia's drawdown plan.

The Chinese contingent is one of the last uniformed United Nations troop departing after what many have described as a successful UN mission in Liberia.

The equipment included police protective gears, generators, vehicles and the UNMIL facility at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Making remarks at the turning over, Mr. Yacoub El Hillo, Deputy Special Representative of the UN SG for Peace Consolidation and Resident Coordinator commended the Chinese contingent for leaving Liberia in a much safer and stable condition.

The DSRSG also attributed the peace and stability of Liberia to the efforts of the Liberian people.

"This is your country and it is only being given back to where it belongs."

Receiving the donation on behalf of President George Weah, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, commended the Chinese for their service to Liberia in which they help to bring peace and stability.

He promised that Liberians will always remember them for their contribution and remain grateful.

Min. McGill further stated that the Liberian government will protect the facility left behind by the Chinese to maintain the name and legacy in bringing peace.

The government is grateful and I can assure you on behalf of our government that this donation will be used for its intended purpose.

This facility will be used and protected; we will remain a friend of China and we will forever remember you for what you have done.

Mr. Patrick Sudue, the Police Inspector General, also thanked the Chinese and pleaded with the Liberian Government to allow the LNP use the facility left behind by the Chinese.

According to IG Sudue their use of the facility, will help keep the presence of the police at the Free Port of Monrovia.

The donation is part of support UNMIL has given the Liberian National police (LNP) over the years. Recently the LNP conducted a six-day self-assessment retreat.

The assessment is an annual internal evaluation process to determine its strengths and weaknesses and to identify key priority areas for the LNP's institutional and operational capacity development.

The retreat focused on the progress made by LNP with respect to the organizational structure, integrity, financial sustainability and viability, organizational performance effectiveness as well as the implementation of the new Police Act of 2015.

The United Nations Police (UNPOL) Head of Transition Support and Institutional Development, Ms. Jane Rhodes, on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Mr. Blatchly, commended the LNP for their hard work and recalled all the major achievements the organization accomplished during the years since UNMIL's arrival in 2003.

"Currently you have human resource officers in the regions at a professional standard. UNMIL has helped the fleet in facilities and finance, in leadership training... " said Ms. Rhodes.

"The mission leaves but the UN is still here."

"All the findings during this retreat, as well as the assessment and hand-overs we are preparing will go directly to UNDP and also to all our international partners who will be here to support you."

"This is a critical time to be clear in what you need and where you are." said Ms. Rhodes.