Liberia: CBL Investigates Release of Sensitive Information On Social Media

Photo: Liberian Observer

Central Bank Governor Milton Weeks

The Central Bank of Liberia, under media spotlight recently arising from its controversial disclosure about capital flight from the country, finds itself again under the spotlight with revelations on social media of allowances paid to members of President Weah's delegation currently on visits abroad.

The revelations appear to have ignited a virtual firestorm on social media with claims and counter claims of insensitivity on the part of the government whose leader, President George Weah, has declared an avowed "Pro-Poor" policy as a major policy plank of his government.

In an attempt to disabuse the public of any suggestions whatsoever of complicity on part of the CBL in this recent revelation, now gone viral on social media, the CBL yesterday issued a statement clarifying the situation and declaring its stance against the action of a staff accused of violating the bank's fidelity and its policy of confidentiality.

The CBL statement reads: "It has come to the attention of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) that a transaction involving the travel arrangements of a Government of Liberia delegation on an official visit has been posted on social media. The CBL views the posting as a serious breach of its fidelity and confidentiality policy governing the conduct of its employees. Thus, the Central Bank of Liberia ordered its own internal inquiry.

Letter from Minister of State Nathaniel McGill to Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, requesting funds for the first foreign trip of President Weah and delegation

"Based on CBL's preliminary investigation including a careful review of its CCTV video, a staff was seen on camera pocketing a photocopy of the document. The CBL Management views this act as violation of its confidentiality policy and has with immediate effect suspended the said staff.

"The CBL has turned this matter over to the National Security Agency (NSA) for further investigation and will continue to cooperate with the NSA investigation."

The document in question is a letter dated Feb. 13, 2018, addressed to Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and signed by Nathaniel McGill, Minister of State, requesting "the amount of US$52,721 to facilitate the travel of the President and delegation to Senegal, Morocco and France from February 14-23, 2018."

The delegation includes, among others, President and First Lady Weah, Speaker Bophal Chambers, Senate Pro-tempore Albert Chie, Rep. Munah Youngblood, Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, Finance Minister Samuel Tweah and Information Minister Eugene Nagbe.