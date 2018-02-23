Liberia: Lavi, CSOs to Improve Teaching and Learning Qualities

Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Lofa, Bong, and Grand Gedeh counties have discussed plans for innovative advocacy campaign for the improvement in teaching quality and classroom learning in the country, according to a release.

According to the release, the initiative, which is aimed at supporting the education sector, is sponsored by the Liberia Accountability and Voice Initiative (LAVI), a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded project.

The discussions commenced on February 16 in Voinjama, Lofa County, proceeded to Zwedru, Grand Gedeh on February 19 and climaxed on February 21 in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The initiative was part of LAVI's efforts to guide potential CSO partners to submit creative concept papers leading to the implementation of the advocacy initiative. During the discussion, the procedure for concept paper submission and the processes leading to grant awards for implementation were explained to the participants.

LAVI's support to education is mainly designed to promote CSOs, existing coalitions and relevant government agencies engaged in the education sector to better collaborate, design and implement educational advocacy campaigns.

The framework is embroiled with engaging the views and participation of ordinary citizens, and to strengthen communication among stakeholders.

Given the current resource gap in the country's educational system, the initiative will further advocate for increased resources.

According to LAVI, it realized the need to promote quality education in the country after it had supported a national survey to obtain citizens' perception of the major issues trending in Liberia.

The survey conducted by GeoPoll/Mobile Accord determined that education was one of the top three priorities along with security and budget transparency.

Consultative dialogues were held in Bomi, Maryland, Grand Gedeh, Bong and Bassa counties, that validated the result of the survey, which further identified education as a priority for policy reform.

Following the broader survey, a Political Economy Analysis (PEA) was also conducted that drew LAVI's attention to poor teaching quality and classroom learning.

The USAID funded project mainly supports independent advocacy campaigns at both the national and county levels and also works on Natural Resource Management (NRM) policy reform issues, including the County Social Development Funds (CSDF). The project also strengthens multi-stakeholders partnerships to advocate for and monitor policy and accountability reforms, especially on goods and services in Liberia.