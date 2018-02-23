23 February 2018

Liberia: Spotlighting James Walatee's Final Season With FC Fassell

By Anthony Kokoi

Former FC Fassel captain James Walatee at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium during one of his matches for FC Fassell (Photo credit: Daily Observer)

The 2016/2017 Liberia Football Association (LFA) league season was a disappointing and perhaps the worst season so far in the history of midfielder James Walatee's football career after his former club, FC Fassell's title ambition was canceled by a protest ruling.

Fassell were on the brink of clinching their first ever First Division champions, but suffered a 12-point deduction after rivals LISCR FC filed a complaint against the Soccer Missionaries.

However, Walatee's final season with the 'Soccer Missionaries' was also one of his best performing seasons. Holding the armband of the team, the midfielder became one of the driving forces behind the team's performance in the league.

Despite the fielding of ineligible players by the team during the second half of the season, which led to their disappointment, the individual performance of the former skipper proved significant.

His sole responsibility as a midfielder is to create goal chances and possess the ball; however, his performance was exceptional as he kicked off the season on a goal scoring footing.

The former Fassell midfielder became a threat to defenders as he became the league's top goal scorer and was later called up to the national team for the 2017 West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup and the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Midway through the second half of the season, Walatee lost his goal scoring boot and ended the season with 10 goals, but remained effective in his midfielder role.

Though his final season with Fassel ended in disappointment, Walatee's performance was exceptional as he was among key players that have since left Fassell to join Barrack Young Controllers.

