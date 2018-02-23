Nigeria: Buhari Apologises Over Dapchi School Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was sorry that the attack that led to the abduction of students from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, could happen.

The president, in a statement on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, described the incident as a national disaster.

President Buhari said he shared the pains of the parents whose children and wards were kidnapped.

The president assured that everything would be done to rescue the students, saying more troops and surveillance aircraft would be sent to the area for a 24-hour surveillance.

"When I received the devastating news of the attack on the school and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, I immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact - finding visit to the town.

"I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

"The entire country stands as one with the girls' families , the government and the people of Yobe State .

"This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain . We pray that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return your missing family members.

"Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24 - hour basis , in the hope that all the missing girls will be found," the president said.