South Africa: Ngcobo Massacre - Seven Suspects Dead After Police Shootout

Photo: Institute for Security Studies
Police officers investigate a crime scene (file photo).

Seven suspects believed to have been involved in the Ngcobo police massacre were shot dead in a shootout with police on Friday evening, after being cornered inside a church they used as a hideout.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said more than 10 other suspects were arrested, while others managed to escape.

"One police officer was wounded and he is recuperating in hospital," Mulaudzi said.

This follows after a group of unknown attackers entered the Ngcobo police station on Wednesday and, without warning, randomly opened fire on officers who were on duty. Three officers were killed at the police station.

The gunmen then separated the female police officers from their male counterparts, before taking six pistols, two shotguns and two assault rifles. The retired soldier was shot dead as they fled.

The bodies of two additional officers were later found, shot execution style, along the roadside near Nyanga High School, about 6km from the police station.

Ngcobo is situated between Mthatha and Queenstown.

Mulaudzi said the task team which comprises of the Hawks, Detectives, Crime Intelligence, the Task Force, National Intervention Unit and the Tactical Response Team followed information on Friday evening of a possible gang that was responsible for the tragic incident.

"The group, which uses a church as a hiding place, was cornered inside the church premises.

"A gun battle between suspects and police ensued which left seven suspects dead and a task force member injured in the legs," he said.

Mulaudzi said an unknown number of suspects had managed to escape and are currently being sought by the police.

"A number of firearms have been confiscated. Further details on the incident will be communicated once the crime scene has been processed by the SAPS Forensic Services Unit," he said.

