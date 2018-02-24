The MDC-T says it has resolved its leadership crisis after a 6-hour consultative meeting held in Harare on Friday which re-affirmed the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as acting president after the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai.

Chamisa will be acting for the next 12 months meaning there will be no congress before the elections schedule for August.

The meeting was attended by the national executive, provincial and district chairpersons from across the country. It came amid a nasty fight for the control of the party between vice presidents Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe.

While Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and Mdzuri were present, Khupe, Lovemore Moyo (national chair) and Abednico Bhebhe (organising secretary) were all absent.

Party deputy chairman, Morgan Komichi, admitted though during a press conference that his party is in a crisis but, stood guided by its constitution on all decisions being made.

"Yes, there is noise in the cockpit. We should be guided by the MDC constitution. All three vice presidents have the right to act but, the National Council appointed Nelson Chamisa as acting President of the party," Komichi told journalists.

Although Chamisa apologized for the brutal attack on Khupe, Mwonzora and Bhebhe at Tsvangirai's funeral, he accused Khupe of not attending meetings for eight months before the death of Tsvangirai.

Khupe and Bhebhe, Lovemore Moyo and MP Lwazi Sibanda were absent from Friday's meeting which was held at the Anglican Cathedral under heavy police guard.

"As a party, I personally apologise for the attack on our top leadership members especially Deputy Khupe for the embarrassment and inconveniences caused on Tuesday in Buhera. I totally condemn the behaviour and those responsible will be dismissed from the party.

"I have been trying to get hold of her without success but, you do not need to worry about her (Khupe) she will be here soon. We will not leave her out as we will try to re-engage her," Chamisa said.

On the national council's decision to appoint him, Chamisa said; "NC's decision is legal. It is not a question of agreement but, rather a question of constitutionality. ... . Any other claims are not necessary to divert your (media) attention."

However, a source who chose not to be named told newzimbabwe.com after the press conference that "it is not well in the MDC party but, there is nothing that can be done because some have been threatened by the top leadership which is using a group going by the name 'Vanguard' to harass them."