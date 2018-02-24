Uganda: Chinese Firm to Set Up Smartphone Factory in Uganda

Kampala — The Government of Uganda has endorsed a Chinese firm, Xinlan Group in establishing a smartphones factory in Uganda.

Bemanya Twebaze, the chief executive officer Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) said on Tuesday, a delegation from Xinlan Group is expected in Uganda next month to officially ink the 10 million U.S. dollars deal.

The development comes a few weeks after President Museveni directed managers of Uganda Telecom Ltd (UTL), a government telecommunication company to expeditiously finalize talks and ensure that a smart phone factory is quickly established in Uganda.

The plan to establish a cell phone factory in Uganda was hatched in July, 2017 when a government delegation that visited China asked Chinese authorities to give Uganda a comprehensive cyber-security solution, including technical capacity to monitor and curb increasing social media misuse.

"Once the project kicks off, a total of 5,000 Ugandans are expected to get jobs and the project will also help enhance access to internet in the country," Twebaze said.

The Chinese company is expected to use local minerals such as coltan to manufacture the telephones.

Xinlan is the overseas investment arm of the Amoi Group.