24 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Pastor Kills Pregnant Lover, Child, One Other in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a cleric, who murdered his pregnant lover, a nine-month-old child and one other lady in Rivers State.

Chidiebere Okoroafor, the senior pastor of Alter of Solution Church, Izuoma village, Afam clan in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers State was said to have killed his lover, Ada Concila Ezeawa who was six months old pregnant for him in order to allegedly conceal some secrets.

It was learned that Okoroafor, who hails from Abia State, but pastors in Rivers, had also killed his lover's sister, Uluoma Onweagba and her baby before he was arrested through the efforts of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.

Parading the suspect in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Mr. Cyril Okoro, noted that the Pastor killed his victims four months ago, adding that strenuous efforts were made by the command to unravel the killer.

Okoro, who spoke on behalf of the CP, Ahmed Zaki, narrated: "The unfortunate incident started unfolding when on December 11, 2017, the whereabouts of Ada Concila Ezeawa, Christabel Joseph ( 9 month old baby girl) and Uluoma Onweagba became unknown to their close ones resulting in the lodgement of a formal complaint of their disappearance at Afam Divisional Headquarters.

"After preliminary investigation, the decomposing corpses of the three victims were discovered in a bush located along Afam-Igberu road. When SCID commenced investigation, it was gathered that Ada was in a relationship with the cleric and that the victims had visited the Pastor on the same day in respect of Ada's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Okoroafor, when confronted with some facts, yesterday, knelt before the police officers pleading for forgiveness, adding that he was pushed to carry out the act by the devil.

