Nigeria: '15,000 Nigerian Women Die Annually From Breast Cancer'

About 15, 000 women in the country die of breast cancer annually, a medical oncologist, specialized in breast cancer, Dr Bisi Ademuyiwa has said. She disclosed this yesterday during a seminar organized by AXA Mansard HMO in collaboration with the African Women's Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) in Abuja.

Dr Ademuyiwa who is ranked by Forbes as one of the top 27 breast oncologists in the United States of America (USA) said about 27,000 to 30, 000 women in the country were diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

She said there were more cases of cancer in the country because Nigerians were taking more western habits and changing diet.

"We are no longer eating directly from the farm. We are eating more refined food, things in packs, frozen foods and less fresh foods," she said.

She said there was need for government, health agencies and non-governmental organizations to work together towards supporting and easing the financial burden of cancer treatment for patients.

The National President, African Women's Entrepreneurship Programme (AWEP) Angela Ajala said the seminar tagged "Current trends in the management of breast cancer" was organized because of the effect of the disease in the country and to disabuse the minds of the general public about the many myths surrounding it.