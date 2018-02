A Swiss national accused of sodomising his 11-year-old son has been acquitted.

Shanzu senior principal magistrate Diana Mochache said the 58-year-old man was framed for the offence as demonstrated by the evidence of prosecution witness who said he was never touched inappropriately or defiled.

The father was accused of defiling the minor in 2016.

The court heard that the matter was hatched by the minor's mother after she lost custody battle in court.