Nigeria: Dapchi School Attack Getting Every Attention It Deserves, Says Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the families of students reportedly abducted from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State that no effort would be spared in bringing succour to them.

"When I received the devastating news of the attack on the school and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, I immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact-finding visit to the town.

"I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

"The entire country stands as one with the girls' families, the government and the people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain.

"We pray that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return your missing family members.

"Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis, in the hope that all the missing girls will be found," the President said in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday. U.S. Condemns Dapchi Schoolgirls' Abduction.

The United States (US) has also strongly condemned the abduction of scores of schoolgirls of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms. Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said though the country was yet to get all the details about the abduction, it condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the terror attack on the school.

"The choice of targets, including schools, markets and places of worship, reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

"The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education," Nauert said.

She said the US extended its condolences to the students and the families affected by the attacks and also expressed its concerns that some of the students were still not accounted for.

"We continue to support Nigeria's efforts to counter the terror group.

"We also support Nigeria's efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

"United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence," she said.