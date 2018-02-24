Nigeria: El-Rufa'i Sues Shehu Sani Over Alleged Defamation

Kaduna — Governor Nasir El-Rufa'i of Kaduna State has filed a case at the State High Court claiming N500million damages on each of four action suits from the Senator representing Kaduna central zone, Shehu Sani, over alleged defamation of character.

The governor said he was seeking compensation for the injury he suffered as a result of what he called "malicious statements" made by Senator Sani through the mass media to "humiliate him" and defame his characterby calling him a "drunk", "loose cannon" and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He is also seeking a declaration that the remarks made against him by Senator Sani are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

The counsel to Governor El-Rufai, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, told newsmen that the four actions attracted damages of N500 million each.