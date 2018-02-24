24 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: New LSK Council Leaders Promise to Re-Unite Members

By Maureen Kakah

The new Law Society of Kenya leaders have pledged to end the rift between young and veteran lawyers as their first task.

Speaking after provisional results indicated that Mr Allen Gichuhi and Ms Harriet Chiggai emerged victorious in the polls held on Thursday, the society's president and vice-president said they were looking forward to reunite LSK members.

LOW TURN-OUT

Young advocates had threatened to boycott the polls, which had a low turn-out.

"Our work will be to reconcile members who are divided politically, we need to hold talks on mending fences, and need to agree on healing," said Mr Gichuhi. He promised to help transform LSK starting with a 100-day delivery plan, taking care of lawyers' welfare as well as helping the society to deliver justice to ordinary Kenyans. Ms Chiggai said the election was not easy. "God picks leaders, I am a champion of governance ," she said.

She also pointed out that reuniting the society is a key role that she will embark on .

